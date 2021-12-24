65,860 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.49% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 145.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 25.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $628,000.

BAUG opened at $33.16 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08.

