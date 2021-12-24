6,762 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $304.30 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.35.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,517 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.