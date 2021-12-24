68,493 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 79.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $21.20 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

