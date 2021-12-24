$83.28 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce $83.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.30 million and the lowest is $82.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $83.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $340.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $342.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $343.05 million, with estimates ranging from $335.82 million to $349.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LXP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $15.22 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.43%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.