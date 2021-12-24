8,355 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

Shares of CBRL opened at $128.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $117.10 and a one year high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.87.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

