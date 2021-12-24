8PAY (8PAY) Price Hits $0.0722 on Major Exchanges

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $274,523.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0722 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00055211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.45 or 0.07899928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,902.71 or 0.99946054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00071167 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.