8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $785,138.48 and approximately $569,565.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003707 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

