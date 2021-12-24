9,352 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. Honeywell International accounts for 0.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $205.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.66.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

