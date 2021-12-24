9,832 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.93.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

