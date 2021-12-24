AAR Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AAR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AAR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AAR has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 216.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 497,216 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 276.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 402,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 295,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 5,736.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 277,799 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AAR by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AAR by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after purchasing an additional 233,446 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

