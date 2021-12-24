AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $133.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

