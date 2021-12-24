ABM Industries’ (ABM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 417,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,121. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.35. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after buying an additional 343,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 449.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

