Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.83. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $9.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $979,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.