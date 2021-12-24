Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 380,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total transaction of $1,022,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

ACN opened at $403.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.04. The stock has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

