AceD (ACED) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $900.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $36,596.14 and $900.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 212.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 19,848.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

