ACoconut Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $506,347.82 and $51,345.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ACoconut has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

