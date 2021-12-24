Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $208.99 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.54 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.71.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

