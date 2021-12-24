AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATY shares. Roth Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATY stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $228.61 million and a PE ratio of 20.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

