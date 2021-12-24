AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.43.

AT has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE:AT opened at C$4.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$292.28 million and a PE ratio of 21.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of C$3.77 and a 12 month high of C$33.08.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,800.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

