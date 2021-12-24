adbank (ADB) Trading 9.2% Higher This Week

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. adbank has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $308,001.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007063 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

ADB is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,253,887 coins. adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

