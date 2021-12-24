Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,205 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $569.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $640.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $271.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

