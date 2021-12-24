Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises about 1.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $133.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.35 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.19.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.