Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.97% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $133,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $89.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

