AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,395 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,220 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

