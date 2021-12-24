AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $112.34 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

