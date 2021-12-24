AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 162.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $73.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

