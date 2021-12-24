AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $280.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

