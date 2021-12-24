AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,595 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $785,227,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,376,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,970,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $112.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.83. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.46 and a 52-week high of $112.95.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

