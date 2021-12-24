AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

