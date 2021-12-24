AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,428 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $18.93 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $819,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $16,463,855.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,621,352 shares of company stock worth $160,121,669. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

