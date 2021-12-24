AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,356 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 440,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 457,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

