AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,481 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,750,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Shares of LYB opened at $90.55 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

