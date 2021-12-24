AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 66,490 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,490 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $113.05 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $114.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

