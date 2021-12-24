Aion Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.54 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Aion has a total market cap of $74.54 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,798.47 or 0.99535032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.00297417 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.35 or 0.00468987 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00149425 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00010712 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001830 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,764,606 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

