Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Airbnb by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Airbnb by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 10.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.32. The company has a market cap of $108.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock valued at $220,608,091. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.95.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.