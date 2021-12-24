AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Stock Price Up 3.7%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 246,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,170% from the average daily volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.31.

About AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

