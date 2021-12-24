Akash Network (AKT) Reaches Market Cap of $196.59 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00003385 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $196.59 million and $1.91 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00056738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.65 or 0.07926307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,018.54 or 1.00030507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00054338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00071782 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network's official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

