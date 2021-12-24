Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

AKTS stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $376.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,377 shares of company stock valued at $389,530. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

