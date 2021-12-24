Akroma (AKA) Price Reaches $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $343,194.14 and approximately $378.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.38 or 0.08025626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00074609 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.