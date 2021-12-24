Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.98

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.98 and traded as high as C$18.95. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.85, with a volume of 85,456 shares traded.

AD.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$849.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.98.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

