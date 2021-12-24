Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.12. Alcoa posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 584.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 703.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $78,746,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $61,799,000.

NYSE:AA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,514,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,066. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

