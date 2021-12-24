Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Tops $10.04 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $10.04 billion and approximately $406.17 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00240994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00030233 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.75 or 0.00513427 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,799,279,646 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,685,473 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

