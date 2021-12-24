Allakos Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allakos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

ALLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allakos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Allakos stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Allakos has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $567.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allakos by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

