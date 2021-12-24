Allworth Financial LP Acquires 20,035 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9,540.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,929,000 after acquiring an additional 503,924 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 53,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 196,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $55.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

