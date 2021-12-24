Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 39,176 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 15,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 319,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,039,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.8% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

PLD stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.41. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $165.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

