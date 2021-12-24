Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 679,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.48 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

