Allworth Financial LP Buys 8,740 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.16 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

