Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $174.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.86. The company has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

