Allworth Financial LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1,737.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,600 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $55.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.07%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

