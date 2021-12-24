Allworth Financial LP Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,875,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,836,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,320,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 131,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50.

